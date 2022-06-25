Red Flames victorious against Northern Ireland

The Ulsterwomen were not moving an inch and although the substitute Elena Dhont, De Caigny and Wullaert had no shortage of chances it wasn’t until the Northern Irish keeper Burns fouled Wullaert and was sent off on 68 minutes that Belgium really gained the upper hand.

Van Kerkhoven made it 2-1 on 82 minutes, Wullaert put Belgium 3-1 up on 86 minutes with a second Van Kerkhoven goal in injury time making it 4-1. The Red Flames will play a further two friendlies, the first against Austria on Sunday and the second against Luxembourg on Tuesday.