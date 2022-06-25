Red Flames victorious against Northern Ireland
After a defeat in their previous pre-European Championships friendly against England, the Belgian women’s football team the Red Flames enjoyed a convincing 4-1 win against another of the UK’s nations, Northern Ireland. A red card for the Ulsterwomen and a furious final offensive by the Belgians proved decisive.
Despite playing in front of their home crowd, the Red Flames had some difficulty in one-on-one situations early on. The Belgians took the lead midway through the first half when Tessa Wullaert (photo, above) opened the scoring. The Belgians seemed to have seized the initiative. However, Northern Ireland drew level through Wade and the half ended 1-1.
Red card decisive
The Ulsterwomen were not moving an inch and although the substitute Elena Dhont, De Caigny and Wullaert had no shortage of chances it wasn’t until the Northern Irish keeper Burns fouled Wullaert and was sent off on 68 minutes that Belgium really gained the upper hand.
Van Kerkhoven made it 2-1 on 82 minutes, Wullaert put Belgium 3-1 up on 86 minutes with a second Van Kerkhoven goal in injury time making it 4-1. The Red Flames will play a further two friendlies, the first against Austria on Sunday and the second against Luxembourg on Tuesday.