Sammy Mahdi is the new leader of the Flemish Christian democrats

Sammy Mahdi is currently the Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration policy. The 33-year-old Brussels-born politician came second to Joachim Coens the last time CD&V held a leadership election two and a half years ago.

wIn what this time as a one-horse race, Mr Mahdi gained the support of 96.86% of party members that voted. When the result was announced, Mr Mahdi said that “It is really great to have been given such a big mandate. The will be tough times to come, but I am glad that I can count on so much support. We’re going to punch our way through. You can be sure of that”.

Sammy Mahdi’s top priority will be to lift CD&V away from the edge of the electoral abyss. His predecessor Joachim Coens resigned after the publication of a VRT News/De Standaard opinion poll in which the party polled just 8.7% of voting preferences, a fall of 6.7 percentage points on the party’s performance at the last election in 2019.