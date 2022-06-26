Brussels Urban Trail passes straight through the Royal Palace
The Royal Palace in the centre of Brussels was one of numerous buildings in the capital that opened their doors to participants in the Brussels Urban Trail. It was the first time that the Royal Palace, where King Filip works but doesn’t live was on the route of the Brussels Urban Trail that was held for the 6th time on Sunday. Participants were able to choose between a short 7-kilometre course or a longer 12-kilometre course.
Both routes gave those running not only the opportunity to put their fitness levels to the test but also to discover some of Brussels most iconic buildings and monuments from a new perspective.
Among the other buildings open to the runners were Brussels Town Hall, the Palace Cinema, the Saint-Gorikshallen, the Fuse nightclub, the former printing works of the National Bank of Belgium, the Comic Strip Museum and the Brussels Regional Parliament.