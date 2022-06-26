Merksplas hostage taker was out on bail

Police arrived at the house at around 5:45 am on Saturday after they had received reports that someone had forced their way in and had attacked the residents of the house.

Two of the four people that were inside the house (the woman’s daughter and her new partner) were able to escape. They were taken to hospital where the woman’s 22-year-old daughter is reported to be in a serious condition.

Police Special Forces and trained negotiators went to the scene. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities Spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that “The suspect eventually hid in the attic of the house with his ex-girlfriend. Special units and negotiators went to the scene to defuse the situation”.

Just before noon the man left the house of his own volition and was promptly detained by police. His ex-girlfriend sustained only minor pysical injuries during the hostage taking.

The man will appear before an examining magistrate on Monday where he will be officially charged with murder, attempted murder and false imprisonment.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that the suspect was out on bail. However, in the interests of the investigation they won’t elaborate on what offence(s) he had been convicted of.