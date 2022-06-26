Motorist responsible for death of cyclist released under strict conditions
The motorist that was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old cyclist in the West Flemish town of Roeselare has been released from custody under very strict conditions. The man was driving too fast at the time of the accident and tested positive for both excess alcohol and cannabis use.
The fatal accident happed at around half past twelve on Friday night. The motorist was driving at high speed towards Roeselare town centre. He lost control of his vehicle at a roundabout eventually crashing into an electricity pole on the opposite side of the road. He also hit a 23-year-old cyclist that was cyling home from the city center.
The emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save the young woman’s life.
Under the influence
The Kortrijk Public Prosecutor's Office appointed a traffic accident investigations expert to examine the exact circumstances of the crash. According to the initial findings of the expert’s investigation, excess speed caused the accident. The motorist has also been found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he has also tested positive for cannabis use.
He stands accused of causing involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of drink (and drugs). After a hearing lasting more than two hours, the Judge decided that the man should be released under very strict conditions. His driving licence has been revoked for 15 days.
In a press release, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that "The conditions are aimed at, in far as this is possible, preventing a repeat of what happened from occurring again. They are related to, amongst other things, the use of alcohol and narcotics”.