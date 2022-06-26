Motorist responsible for death of cyclist released under strict conditions

The Kortrijk Public Prosecutor's Office appointed a traffic accident investigations expert to examine the exact circumstances of the crash. According to the initial findings of the expert’s investigation, excess speed caused the accident. The motorist has also been found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he has also tested positive for cannabis use.

He stands accused of causing involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of drink (and drugs). After a hearing lasting more than two hours, the Judge decided that the man should be released under very strict conditions. His driving licence has been revoked for 15 days.

In a press release, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that "The conditions are aimed at, in far as this is possible, preventing a repeat of what happened from occurring again. They are related to, amongst other things, the use of alcohol and narcotics”.