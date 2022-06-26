New pool “bombing” record set at Ghent swimming baths
A new world record was set at the LAGO Gent Rozebroeken swimming pool in the East Flemish city of Ghent on Saturday evening. A group of no fewer than 298 swimmers jumped into the pool simultaneously and in so doing broke the world pool “bombing” record.
The Director of the sports centre in which the pool is housed told VRT News that the record attempt was staged to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pool's opening and the completion of recent renovation work.
It was first time lucky and Victor Fenes of Guinness World Records was able to record a successfully completed record attempt.
The 298 correctly performed "bombs" is 66 up on the previous record.