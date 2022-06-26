Nick Cave braves the rain at TW Classic

Also on Saturday evening, the festival’s organisers announced that none other than Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band had confirmed that they will play at next year’s festival. Ticket sales for TW Classic 2023 will get under way on 29 June.

Also performing at the festival on Saturday were Florence and the Machine. They were to have performed at the Werchter Encore Festival. However, poor ticket sales for Werchter Encore meant that it was merged with TW Classic. The festival tent with room for 20,000 spectators was too small and hundreds of Florence and the Machine fans were forced watch their performance outside on a screen.