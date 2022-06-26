Tim Merlier sprints to his second Belgian Men’s Cycle Championship title
For the second time in his career Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) has won the Belgian Men’s Cycling Championship race. The 29-year-old West Fleming was first across the finishing line in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Middelkerke just before 5pm on Sunday.
Tim Merlier ended the 208.7-kilometre race with a sprint among a large group of riders. He came in first ahead of Jordi Meeus (BORA-hansgrohe) and his teammate Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).
Tim Merlier took his first Belgian Championship title in Ghent (East Flanders) 2019. Before Sunday’s title race, he had already won three races (or race stages) this season. He won the second stage in Tirreno-Adriatico, the semi-classic race Nokere Koerse and the Spring Classic Bruges-De Panne race.
He suceeds Wout van Aert as Belgian Champion. A knee injury meant that Van Aert was unable to compete in Sunday’s race.