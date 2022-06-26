Tim Merlier sprints to his second Belgian Men’s Cycle Championship title

Tim Merlier ended the 208.7-kilometre race with a sprint among a large group of riders. He came in first ahead of Jordi Meeus (BORA-hansgrohe) and his teammate Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).

Tim Merlier took his first Belgian Championship title in Ghent (East Flanders) 2019. Before Sunday’s title race, he had already won three races (or race stages) this season. He won the second stage in Tirreno-Adriatico, the semi-classic race Nokere Koerse and the Spring Classic Bruges-De Panne race.

He suceeds Wout van Aert as Belgian Champion. A knee injury meant that Van Aert was unable to compete in Sunday’s race.