Woman dies after being shot in East Flanders

The East Flemish Judicial Authorities confirm that there was a shooting near Berlare on Saturday evening. A 31-year-old woman was shot by a 34-year-old man. The woman died later in hospital.

The suspect handed himself into police later in the evening. He will appear before an Examining Magistrate on Monday, when a decision will be made on whether he is to remain in custody.

An autopsy will be carried out on the victim’s body later today (Sunday).

The motive for the shooting is still unclear and is currently being investigated by the police and the Judicial Authorities. There were no witnesses to the shooting and it is still not known whether the man and the woman lived locally.