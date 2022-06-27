12-month sentence for spitting cyclists

The incident happened last summer when two officers from the Turnhout Local Police Service stopped a man that had been riding his bike down the wrong side of the road. The cyclist flew into a rage and threw his bike into the middle of the road. He then spat at the police officers 11 times.

After having found the man guilty of indignity towards the officers, hindering traffic and “Spreading apparently innocent materials that could induce serious fear" (i.e., spit), the Judge at Turnhout Criminal Court sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic the police and the Judicial Authorities have been treating spitting incidents much more seriously.