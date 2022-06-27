Brussels Airlines unions threaten further action "in the near future”

Brussels Airlines pilots and cabin crew took strike action from Thursday to Saturday last week. The unions warn that further strike action will be taken if management continues to fail to address concerns about employees’ working conditions.

In a press statement released on Monday the unions said, "The management refuses to do anything about the working conditions of its employees and as such is endangering the safety of its passengers”. The unions added that they cannot rule out further action being taken in the near future.

Management at Brussels Airlines have told the press that they wanted to negotiate with the unions yesterday. However, the unions say that they never received an invitation to attend talks. Now management is proposing to resume the talks to resolve the dispute on 22 August.

Paul Buekenhout of the Christian trade union ACV told journalists that "The management now wants to push the negotiations back until after the summer holiday period. “

“This is yet another maneuver to get through the summer with aircrew working under heavy work rosters. This is unacceptable to us. We demand that solutions are found for July, August and September”, Olivier Van Camp of the socialist trade union said.