Candidates for social housing will have to prove that they don’t have too much savings

The checks will be carried out in two stages. When registering, the prospective tenant must sign a sworn statement declaring how much money they have on their accounts. When they are offered a house or flat they will be required to produce recent bank statements to check they were telling the truth when they applied. If there is a suspicion of fraud, the social housing association will "carry out a more in-depth investigation”.

This "more in-depth investigation" will mainly consist of conversations, in which the applicant will have to prove that he or she is indeed entitled to social housing. The Flemish Housing Minister Matthias Diependaele told VRT News that "The burden of proof will be on with the prospective tenant”.

The Flemish Government says that the new means test will ensure that social housing only goes to people that really need it. "Anyone who has sufficient funds should be able to transfer to the private rental market", Me Diependaele said.

He added that the new means test won’t immediately resolve the issue of long waiting lists for social housing. "It is mainly about honesty and justice. Flemings that fund the system want social housing to end up going to someone that really needs it."

The Coordinator of the Flemish Tenants Platform Joy Verstichele told VRT News that "This concerns very few people. It's a distraction from the real issue: the lack of social housing. Only 700 units were built last year."

"These conditions only make the procedure longer and more difficult, while today so many people are in need of social housing. This will deter people who are entitled to it from applying".