Candidates for social housing will have to prove that they don’t have too much savings
From 2024 anyone wishing to rent a flat or a house from a social housing association will have to produce bank statements proving that they don’t have too much cash on their accounts for them to be entitled to social housing. The new measure is part of the so-called “resource test”.
The 2019 Flemish coalition agreement states that "To prevent abuses, we will introduce means testing for those registering for social housing. Those applying will be obliged to actively share all relevant information."
Now new measures relating to the means testing of candidates for social housing have been approved by the Flemish government. They stipulate that from 2024 anyone who applies for social housing from 2024 will be obliged to provide copies of their bank account statements. This includes statements from current accounts, savings accounts and investment accounts, both in Belgium and abroad.
If a person is found to have savings amounting to more than the upper earnings limit for entitlement to social housing (25,850 euro/annum for a single person and 43,107 euro/annum for two adults with two children) they will not be entitled to social housing.
Checks in two stages
The checks will be carried out in two stages. When registering, the prospective tenant must sign a sworn statement declaring how much money they have on their accounts. When they are offered a house or flat they will be required to produce recent bank statements to check they were telling the truth when they applied. If there is a suspicion of fraud, the social housing association will "carry out a more in-depth investigation”.
This "more in-depth investigation" will mainly consist of conversations, in which the applicant will have to prove that he or she is indeed entitled to social housing. The Flemish Housing Minister Matthias Diependaele told VRT News that "The burden of proof will be on with the prospective tenant”.
The Flemish Government says that the new means test will ensure that social housing only goes to people that really need it. "Anyone who has sufficient funds should be able to transfer to the private rental market", Me Diependaele said.
He added that the new means test won’t immediately resolve the issue of long waiting lists for social housing. "It is mainly about honesty and justice. Flemings that fund the system want social housing to end up going to someone that really needs it."
The Coordinator of the Flemish Tenants Platform Joy Verstichele told VRT News that "This concerns very few people. It's a distraction from the real issue: the lack of social housing. Only 700 units were built last year."
"These conditions only make the procedure longer and more difficult, while today so many people are in need of social housing. This will deter people who are entitled to it from applying".
Waiting lists
Long waiting lists for social housing are an old problem. In 2020 the number of candidates for social housing had risen to almost 170,000. The Flemish Government predicts that this won’t start to go down until 2026. In the meantime, those entitled to social housing can apply for the “Flemish Rental Payment” with which the Flemish Regional Authority pays the difference between the price paid to rent on the private rental market and the price a tenant would have paid for social housing.