Fleming to be responsible for refurbishment of area around Notre-Dame in Paris

In 2019 Notre-Dame was severely damaged by a fire. Three years later renovation work on the historic cathedral is still ongoing. Once the renovation of the cathedral itself has been completely, the public space around the building will also be given a face lift. Four landscape architects, three French and one Belgian, were in the running. Bas Smets’ bureau’s plan was found to be the best of the bunch and the contract has now been awarded to the Fleming.

Bas Smets is delighted. He told a press conference held in Paris on Monday morning that “We are very pleased to be able to be part of such a big and important piece of history”. Notre-Dame Cathedral is on the Ile de la Cité in the very heart of Paris.

Bas Smets’ bureau will collaborate with several partners to turn the plans into reality. The renovation work on the cathedral should have been completed by the end of 2024. Then work will commence on the refurbishment of the public space around the cathedral. This work should be complete in 2027.