Hostage taker that killed a 19-year-old will appear before magistrates on Friday

On Saturday, the man broke into his former partner’s home. The woman’s new partner was able to escape unscathed. However, the woman’s 19-year-old son was killed, and her 22-year-old daughter seriously injured in a frenzied machete attack. The woman was then held hostage for several hours by the man in the attic of her home.

The hostage taker had been released on conditional bail after a previous incident of violence against his partner. He had been issued with a restraining order banning him from having any contact with his former partner. The Examining Magistrate has formally arrested and the man. He will appear before magistrates on Friday.