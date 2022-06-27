Hostage taker that killed a 19-year-old will appear before magistrates on Friday
A 44-year-old man detained on Saturday after a hostage taking in Merksplas (Antwerp Province) in which a 19-year-old man was killed has now been formally charged. He will appear before magistrates on Friday. The man was on conditional bail after a previous incident of violence against his former partner.
On Saturday, the man broke into his former partner’s home. The woman’s new partner was able to escape unscathed. However, the woman’s 19-year-old son was killed, and her 22-year-old daughter seriously injured in a frenzied machete attack. The woman was then held hostage for several hours by the man in the attic of her home.
The hostage taker had been released on conditional bail after a previous incident of violence against his partner. He had been issued with a restraining order banning him from having any contact with his former partner. The Examining Magistrate has formally arrested and the man. He will appear before magistrates on Friday.
Locals to march to show their support
Local residents are shocked by Saturday’s events, and they want to show the victims and their family and friends their sympathy and support. They plan to hold a serene march from Merksplas Town Hall to the victim’s home, where they will lay flowers and light candles.