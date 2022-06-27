Less than 3% of over 85s in Brussels have received a 4th corona vaccine jab

Last week the various regional health ministers called on Belgians to get a (3rd) booster jab if they had not already. Those with weak immune systems and the over 65s were asked to get a second booster jab that (in most cases) would bring the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine that they had received to four.

There are big regional differences in uptake of the second booster jab. In Flanders almost 17% of those aged between 65 and 85 have been given a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine. In Brussels this is below 4%.

The difference is even more marked among those over the age of 85. In Flanders 56% of people that are 85 and older have received a fourth dose, while in Brussels this is less than 3%. Uptake in Wallonia is similar to that in Brussels.

One explanation could be that Flanders started its campaign for the fourth dose earlier. The virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst says that this is similar to the situation at the start of the vaccination campaign last year.

"Then there were also big differences in vaccination levels between the regions. Above all Brussels had a very low vaccination rate then”. The capital closed at least some of the gap later. The regional authorities were able to do this thanks to the use of vaccination busses and dozens of local vaccination points.

Professor Van Ranst told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that this will need to be repeated if booster jab uptake in the capital is to be improved. Once again, the virologist stressed the importance of vaccination. “We’re sick of the virus, but the virus is not sick of us”.