Oil leak at TotalEnergies in Antwerp

Speaking on Sunday evening TotalEnergies’ spokeswoman Ann Veraverbeke told journalists that "A product leak has occurred in the cooling water circuit at our refinery in Antwerp. This caused a spillage into the river Scheldt. A light oil film was visible locally on the river."

The product that leaked was diesel. The installation was shut down as quickly as possible and this served to stem the leak.

Ms Veraverbeke said that "It is not yet clear when the installation will reopen. We are awaiting further investigation."

On Monday morning, the company said in statement that the situation is currently under control. "Since last night, the water that we have discharged into the Scheldt has been of good quality. We have monitored this throughout the night. This morning a helicopter was deployed to assess the situation. A thin oil film is still visible locally", Ann Veraverbeke.

"We are in contact with the authorities and our own experts to see what the steps can be taken to clean up the slick. Only a limited quantity of the product ended up in the river Scheldt”.

The Flemish Environment Agency will check whether any environmental damage has been caused by the slick. However, the Agency says that this kind of spillage usually results in the least harmful damage to the environment.