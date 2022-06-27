Red Flames beaten by Austria

After Friday’s 4-1 victory against Northern Ireland, the Red Flames went into Sunday’s game with their heads held high. However, Austria was always going to be a tougher nut to crack.

A Billa shot early the game served as a warning of what was to come for the Belgians. The Red Flames tried to fight their way into the game.

However, it was the Austrians that pushed forward. Hickelsberger had only the Belgian keeper Evrard to beat, but her effort went wide.

Although Austria remained in control of the game Belgium should have been awarded a penalty just before half-time. However, a push in Dhont’s back was ignored by the referee.

The Austrians started the second half on the attack. Dunst slipped through the off-side trap, but inexplicably shot wide. This served as a wake-up call for the Belgians. A Wullaert shot was blocked and little later a second effort by Wullaert was saved by the Austrian keeper Zinsberger.

This proved to be a turning point in the game. After just over an hour of play the Austrian substitute Plattner shot into the far corner of goals, and it was 0-1. The Red Flames never recovered, and the score remained 0-1.