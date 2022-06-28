Corona figures taking a turn for the worse: where do we stand?

A new corona variant, BA.5, is conquering Belgium at a quick pace. The variant manages to dodge our immunity system better than its predecessors, but does not necessarily make us more ill.

The number of daily hospital admissions due to corona is 32 percent up on the week. The number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals has climbed to 1,283 now, a 26-percent rise on the week. The latter also includes people who went to hospital for another reason, but who tested positive in hospital.

72 corona patients are in a bad way and are staying in intensive care units, a rise of 26 percent on the week.

The official number of new cases may reach a daily average of 4,000 soon. This number is probably an underestimation as not all people are taking an official test. This being said, the number of new cases is still 38 percent up on the week.

The reproduction figure (R-value) stands at 1.16, a slight drop. Still, 100 corona patients are passing the virus on to 116 others which means that the epidemic is gaining ground again. The number of daily fatalities due to corona remains at four. For the moment, there are no talks of imposing new corona restrictions as the figures remain relatively low but experts are warning the people to take care.

Graph below shows the number of daily admissions (light blue, bottom) and the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals (dark blue line) through time.