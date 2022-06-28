Giant mural of popular Ghent artist revealed
A mural has been presented in the centre of Ghent to honour the popular Ghent singer Luc De Vos, whose band Gorki launched its debut album 30 years ago. Luc De Vos passed away 8 years ago at only 52 years of age. He appealed to common people through his song texts and modest behaviour.
"Luc De Vos will be with us forever through this mural", Ghent Mayor Mathias De Clercq told reporters. The portrait, on the side wall of a house, is 12 metres high. The creation by street artist Michel Steppe is in black and white, to make it timeless. Fans can admire the mural in a small park in the Sluizeken area, not far from the city centre.
Gorki's greatest hit is probably "Mia" about the life of a common, hard-working person. The lyrics include the phrase "niemand gaat verloren" (everybody will be remembered as everyone counts). This phrase was added to the mural.