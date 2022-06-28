"If you attend a festival, take a corona test first"

Marc Van Ranst made his statement in the daily "De Standaard" as it turned out that many people tested positive for corona after attending the Graspop music festival in Dessel, a busy hub for metal fans.

A new omikron variant is gaining ground in Belgium, which makes a selftest a good idea, argues Van Ranst. "If you are ill, it is of course better to stay at home. Taking a a seftest before you go is a good idea, out of solidarity with other people. Organisers of music festivals can also make a contribution: performances in tents should take place with as much ventilation as possible, e.g. by leaving the sides open."

A busy festival summer is underway after two years of major corona restrictions. But most youngsters are no keen to do the selftest, as they have been looking forward to their event for so long.