New Asylum Secretary takes the oath, talks to the press

Nicole de Moor will succeed fellow christian democrat Sammy Mahdi, who gave up his chair to take on the party leadership as CD&V is not doing very well in the opinion polls.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Nicole de Moor told reporters that "it is the most difficult but also the most beautiful department. This has been my passion for years."

"This is about living together. This is about the future of people, but also about issues that are a major concern for Flemish citizens and where we, as a government, need to have answers ready. Who can build a new future in Belgium and who can't? (...) We have started a reform in the asylum and migration department. I laid a proper basis together with Sammy during the past two years and this is something I will continue to build upon. We want to make it a beautiful house."

De Moor is facing various challenges. Two major issues are the lengthy asylum procedures and the shortage of places to accommodate asylum seekers. The latter should be solved by opening a new, big reception centre somewhere in Brussels. More details about this this should be revealed on Thursday when key ministers are meeting.