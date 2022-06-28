Six new cubs for wolf Noëlla

Wolf Noëlla, who is roaming Limburg province, has had "at least six new cubs", experts estimate. It was clear that Noëlla had given birth, but until now it was uncertain how many cubs she had. At least six, experts know from footage taken by a camera in the wild. The location where the wolves wre spotted has not been revealed to protect the animals. Wolves enjoy a protected status in Belgium, but many sheep farmers (and other people) are not happy with their presence.