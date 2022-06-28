New Asylum Secretary is surprise choice: who is "the Margaret Thatcher of Flanders"?
Outgoing Asylum Secretary Sammy Mahdi has appointed Nicole De Moor as his successor as he will take on the leadership of the Flemish christian democrat party CD&V. Nicole de Moor may be a surprise choice, but she is not a newcomer in the Asylum and Migration department. Mahdi calls her "the warm Margaret Thatcher of Flanders: tough but fair."
Political pundits had been speculating about Mahdi's successor for days, but Nicole de Moor still came as a major surprise. Sammy Mahdi announced his choice yesterday evening at the party's headquarters in the Wetstraat; his proposal received the backing of 88 percent of the party members.
Nicole de Moor led Mahdi's administration over the past years and was thus already making an active contribution to the recent asylum and migration policies. "She stands for experience and can bring a new touch at the same time", CD&V announced. "Nicole may be a new name for the public at large, but she has a big track record. She is thé migration specialist in federal politics."
We want a well-organised asylum and migration policy with clear rules
In a short statement, Sammy Mahdi said "we sometimes call her the Margaret Thatcher of Flanders. She is tough but fair and she will be able to set the course in this department for the coming years."
Nicole de Moor is 38 and the mother of two children. She studied law, specialising in international and European law. East-Fleming De Moor has been at the helm of Mahdi's cabinet since October 2020. "I am honoured", she said about the appointment. "I am convinced that our vision on society is the right one. We want a well-organised asylum policy with clear rules."
De Moor is facing various challenges. Two major issues are the lengthy asylum procedures (with rejected candidates appealing) and the shortage of places to accommodate asylum seekers. The latter problem should be solved by opening a new reception centre somewhere in Brussels. More details about this this should be revealed on Thursday when key ministers are meeting.