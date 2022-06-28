New Asylum Secretary is surprise choice: who is "the Margaret Thatcher of Flanders"?

Political pundits had been speculating about Mahdi's successor for days, but Nicole de Moor still came as a major surprise. Sammy Mahdi announced his choice yesterday evening at the party's headquarters in the Wetstraat; his proposal received the backing of 88 percent of the party members.

Nicole de Moor led Mahdi's administration over the past years and was thus already making an active contribution to the recent asylum and migration policies. "She stands for experience and can bring a new touch at the same time", CD&V announced. "Nicole may be a new name for the public at large, but she has a big track record. She is thé migration specialist in federal politics."