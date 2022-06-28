Two Belgians apprehended after bold robbery at Maastricht art fair

The theft took place just before noon. Footage shows how thieves try to smash windows with sledgehammers to seize the jewellery behind it. The four men (some of which were armed, though it can't be confirmed whether they were carrying real weapons and of which type) managed to get away. However, two of them were arrested on the A2 motorway nearby. The two were fleeing in a car bearing a Belgian number plate and are said to be 22 and 26 years old. Two other suspects are still on the run.

Visitors of the fair did not get injured but some were in shock and were offered psychological assistance. The fair was evacuated at first, but reopened later.

The TEFAF fair is internationally renowned in the antique and arts world, attracting visitors from all over the world.