Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter: "So glad to be back"

An official announcement is set to follow today, but Lukaku landed early this morning at Milan's Linate airport. "I am so glad to be back", he told journalists at the airport, showing a scarf of Inter (photo). Lukaku will do his medical tests later today.

Lukaku was sold by Inter to Chelsea last summer for about 115 million euros, but his spell in London was a disappointment.

The Belgian striker had played a key role at Inter when they claimed their first titel in 11 years in the 2020-2021 season. At Chelsea, he didn't have the best relation with coach Thomas Tuchel. He was often left out of the starting eleven, but still had 15 goals in all competitions.

Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan, the deal is believed to be worth 8 million euros. The striker had promised the Italian fans to come back to Inter when he left the club about a year ago, but his return comes earlier than many (including himself) had expected.