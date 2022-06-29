Salah Abdeslam gets life-long prison sentence without possibility of early release at Paris terrorist trial

He apologised to victims, arguing that he did not blow himself up as he could not do it when he saw the people having fun on a night out. However, the court found that his explosives vest did not function properly, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he did not want to carry out the attack.

The 2015 Paris attacks killed 130 people and left several hundreds injured. The attacks took place at the Stade de France sports venue, several cafés and restaurants and the concert hall the Bataclan. A total of 20 suspects stood trial in Paris. They were all found guilty. 18 were handed various terrorism-related convictions.

Later this year, in October, five of the 20 convicts will also stand trial in Belgium when the court case for the terrorist attacks at the Brussels metro station Maalbeek and Brussels Airport in 2016 kick off.