Four suspects detained after theft of 350,000-euro watch

Real estate tycoon Bart Versluys was robbed in the Zandvoordestraat in Ostend on 1 April. His assailants threatened him with a gun and used pepperspray. The victim was also beaten as the gangsters robbed him of his Richard Mille watch worth about 350,000 euros. Versluys promised a financial compensation for anyone with decent tips.

The facts are similar to another bold robbery in Antwerp, where businessman Miguel Dheedene was surprised by two attackers in the Zwijgerstraat in March. His Patek Pilippe watch worth 180,000 euros was stolen.

Four suspects have now been detained by the Ghent judicial authorities. A possible link with two home invasions in the Ghent area is also being investigated.