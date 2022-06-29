Two Belgians die in the Swiss mountains
Two Belgian alpinists and a French woman have died in an accident in the Swiss mountains when their safety rope broke off, according to local media.
Five people were climbing the Crête de Milon in the south of Switzerland. Just before the top - at an altitude of about 3,400 metres - the five split up in two groups. Things went wrong in one group, when the safety rope they were using broke off, local police in the Wallis canton said.
Two Belgian men in their thirties and a French women in her late twenties died in the accident.