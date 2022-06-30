10 found guilty in Belgian trial about Paris attacks

Apart from the big trial in Paris, a smaller one took place in the Justitia building in the former NATO premises in Evere. This court case concentrated on the small fish, mainly people who were accused of having helped the 'real' Paris 2015 terrorists in one way or another - sometimes without realising the impact of what they did, or without knowing they were actually facilitating the preparation of a terrorist rage. It is about delivering documents or weapons, among other things.

10 of the 14 accused were found guilty. Among them was the nephew of Salah Abdeslam - the main suspect in the bigger Paris terrorist trial - who offered him a place to stay at his home in Molenbeek. Salah Abdeslam would later be arrested in that house. The man got a three-year suspended sentence, the heaviest one of the 10 convicted people.