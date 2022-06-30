Flemish farmers stage nitrogen protest

Protests have been violent in the Netherlands recently, and are now coming to Flanders, though actions are still peaceful here. The farmers assembled at different locations, including at bridges across motorways to attract the attention of the general public. Another protest action was seen in Ravels, where hundreds of official protest letters against the Flemish nitrogen policy were handed over recently.

About 80 farmers also flocked to Kinrooi (Limburg province) where the new Flemish minister responsible for Agriculture, Jo Brouns (christian democrat), lives. Mr Brouns took his time to meet farmers and to talk to them, but had no real answers to their grievances. He underlined the fact that both parties will have to engage in serious talks to solve the issue.