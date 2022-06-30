Swimmer dies in Netekanaal in Ranst

The tragic incident occurred at "Emblem Beach", a stretch of beach at the Nete canal near Emblem bridge. It is a place where youngsters gather in summertime when the weather is good.

It is officially forbidden to swim there, but because of a great shortage of places for swimming in open water in Flanders, youngsters still flock to the place to take a dip. The victim possibly died due to a cold shock, because of the big temperature difference between the water at the surface and deeper, cool water.

By-standers alerted the police immediately when the man did not emerge from the water, but this was of no avail. Members of the fire services discovered the body about an hour later. The local authorities said that it is strictly forbidden to swim there, also because ships are using the canal.