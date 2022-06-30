"We are surrounded by millions of mosquitos": insects take things over in Zolder

Valerie lives in Zolder in a natural area. She cannot take the bicycle to go out without being stung and was forced to install a mosquito net around the sunshade umbrella on her terrace, if she wants to sit outside.

"We are actually locked up in our house. We are surrounded by millions of mosquitos. In the evening, you can even see black clouds of mosquitos around the house. We had planned an event in our garden, but had to hold it elsewhere as it was impossible because of the mosquitos."

Valerie and her husband try to chase the insects away, but normal tricks such as citronella are no longer working. "We talked to experts and they told us that the root of the problem should be addressed, i.e. the places where they lay their eggs in the wetlands of the natural area. We have asked the local municipality for help."

The weather conditions have been perfect for mosquitos this season: first wet, next warm with some wet spells in between.