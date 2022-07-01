Coronavirus figures continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further rises in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital. The average daily death toll is up too. However, it remains low at around 4 per day.
During the week from 21 to 27 June an average of 4,381 positive test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 38% up on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 15,000 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, a rise of 27% on the previous week. Of those tested 29.8% tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, between 21 and 27 June, the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus stood at 1.13. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 113 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 109 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This figure that is up 38% on the previous week includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,352 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is up 25% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially admitted to hospital for other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 75 patients are in intensive care. This is 10% more than a week ago.
During the week from 21 to 27 June an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 17% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago 31,918 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.