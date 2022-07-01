Coronavirus figures continue to rise

During the past 7 days an average of 109 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This figure that is up 38% on the previous week includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,352 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is up 25% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially admitted to hospital for other ailments.

Of those hospitalised 75 patients are in intensive care. This is 10% more than a week ago.

During the week from 21 to 27 June an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 17% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago 31,918 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.