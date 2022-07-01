From today electronic payment facilities must be available (almost) everywhere

The measure is contained in a bill that was passed by MPs in the Federal Parliament in March. Traders will be able to choose which electric payment facility they offer to their customers. Cash payments will remain possible.

The measure is part of a wider plan to combat fiscal fraud. The Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (Flemish Christian democrat) hopes that it will create an effect similar to what happened after the introduction of the so-called “white till” system in the hospitality industry. The more customers pay by electronic means, the less scope there is for income to remain undeclared.

The obligation applies not only to traders, but also to professionals such as GPs and dentists, public authorities such as your local town hall or council dump and associations such as the local sports club or theatre group that (for example) runs a bar each week to finance its activities. The obligation does not apply if the economic activity in question is not carried out on “a recuring basis”. For example, an association or club that organises an annual fund-raising meal is not obliged to provided electronic payment facilities.

However, pharmacists, doctors, dentists, lawyers, the local swimming pool, library and cultural centres will all have to let their customers and visitors pay by electronic means if they so wish.

Payments made with luncheon vouchers, Eco vouchers, gift vouchers, crypto-currencies and other virtual currencies are not considered to have been made by electronic means.