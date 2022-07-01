New measures to help ease labour shortages

Speaking on Friday morning, the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) said that “Our ambition is to create around 120,000 additional jobs before the end of the legislature. The employment agreement is absolutely in line with this objective, and I would like to thank everyone around the table for their cooperation.”

The employers and the (two of the) unions have agreed 40 measures to help resolve labour shortages and to get more Flemings back to work. The measures fall into five main categories: activation (of those currently not working) training, making work accessible for those for whom this is currently difficult, interregional mobility ( attracting people from Brussels and Wallonia to work in Flanders) and economic migration (from abroad).

As mentioned above one of the most far-reaching measures is the granting of a discount on the social security contribution paid by an employer for new members of staff that had either been long-term unemployed or had been economically inactive for a long period, for example due to illness.

Jobseekers not entitled to unemployment benefits, such as housewives and househusbands will be offered grants if they take vocational training courses for professions where there are currently staff shortages such as social care and construction.

Anyone that becomes unemployed and doesn’t find a new job straight away will in future be invited for an interview at the Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service (VDAB) after just 2 weeks.

6 of the 7 social partners have signed up to the new accord. The socialist trades union ABVV withdraw its support in March as it wasn’t happy with the draft agreement and even less so with the modifications made to it by the Flemish Government.