No shortage of emotion during day 1 of Rock Werchter

Earlier the festival staged a moving tribute to the singer Arno who died earlier this this year. Thursday evening’s heavy rain did little to dampen the spirits of the festival goers at what was the first fully-fledged Rock Werchter festival for three years.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that no festival at all was held in 2020, while in 2021 a much smaller scale “Werchter Boutique” festival was held at the festival ground.