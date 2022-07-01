VRT News reveals that fertility clinic doctor may have used his own sperm to inseminate patients

The medical director of the hospital where the retired gynaecologist worked says that the hospital has received around a dozen reactions since the report was broadcast. Luc Harlet of what is now the AZ Delta hospital told VRT News that some of the reactions had come from patients that had been treated by the gynecologist in the 1980s. The hospital intents to offer individual counselling to everyone that might have been affected.

During the 1980s a now retired gynecologist at the former Sint-Rembert Hospital in Torhout (West Flanders) may have used his own sperm for the artificial insemination of patients. The hospital is now part of the AZ Delta hospital that has sites in Turnhout, Roeselare and Menen. A man born after his mother had received fertility treatment from the doctor told his story in Thursday evening’s edition of Terzake.

As soon as the broadcast had finished the AZ Delta hospital set up a contact point and a telephone hotline for anyone that might have been affected. By Friday morning the hospital had received around a dozen responses from concerned people.

The hospital’s director Luc Harlet told VRT News that "Some of them had received fertility treatment form doctor in question during 1980s, but there were also some general questions. Some people that contacted us wished to remain anonymous for the time being. We urged them to contact us again next week."

Luc Harlet expects more emails and phone calls in the coming days "Yesterday's news will undoubtedly have had a major impact on the families that could potentially be involved. It is something that will need time to sink in. It is very courageous that some people already felt able to contact us yesterday."

Each case will be dealt with individually and AZ Delta will offer DNA tests to parents and donor children that want them. The tests will be carried out by Professor Poppe at Ghent University’s Centre for Medical Genetics.

The hospital has not been contacted by the gynaecologist involved and the hospital has not contacted him. "A judicial investigation has been launched and we do not want to interfere in that. We will let it run its course and provide all necessary cooperation", Mr Harlet said.