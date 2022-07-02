Goffin through to fourth round
The Belgian David Goffin is through to the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament. He beat the Frenchman Ugo Humbert in four sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday evening.
David Goffin had not dropped a set in his first two rounds. He beat the qualifier Radu Albot (-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5) before seeing of the Argentine Sebastian Baez (the No 31 seed) in thtree sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the tournament.
Currently ranked 58th Goffin, the former top 10 player will take on the American Frances Tiafoe in the 4th round. Tiafoe is currently the No 23 seed.