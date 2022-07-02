Goffin through to fourth round

David Goffin had not dropped a set in his first two rounds. He beat the qualifier Radu Albot (-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5) before seeing of the Argentine Sebastian Baez (the No 31 seed) in thtree sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the tournament.

Currently ranked 58th Goffin, the former top 10 player will take on the American Frances Tiafoe in the 4th round. Tiafoe is currently the No 23 seed.