Hospital offers 15,000 euro to anyone that can find it a new paediatrician

“AZ West in Veurne is a smaller hospital. This means that doctors here have to work in smaller teams than at larger hospitals and therefore have to be on call more. We are trying to put our hospital in the spotlight by offering a generous welcome bonus and financially supporting the paediatric service”, Mr Vermeulen added.

Several medical students told VRT News that one of the main reasons for the shortage of paediatricians is the very strict limit on the number of students that are allowed to take courses specialising in paediatric medicine. They say that the limit on the numbers is already very tight without taking into account doctors that for whatever reason might decide to work part-time or to switch to a career in another field.

Moreover, paediatric medicine is not the best-paid field in specialist medicine.