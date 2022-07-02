Lampaert finishes 1st ahead of Van Aert in opening time trial

He was the best of the bunch in Copenhagen. He started after all the favorites and overtook fellow Fleming Wout van Aert by 4 seconds. Lampart crossed, crossing the course in 15 minutes, 17 seconds.

Lampaert could scarcely believe it when he realised that he had won. He wiped away tears of joy and put his hands on his mouth.

Speaking after his surprise victory Yves Lampaert said “My mind is exploding. I came here with the expectation that a top-10 place would be great. Now I’ve beat all the best riders in the world. I’m just a farmer’s son from Belgium. I never expect it to do this.”

Tadej Pogacar came in 3rd, 7 seconds behind. The World Time Trial Champion, the Italian Filippo Ganna was 4th.