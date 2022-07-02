Victory in 2 sets sees Elise Mertens through to final 16

Belgium’s Elise Mertens (WTA 31) has qualified for the final 16 at the Wimbledon lawn tennis championships in London. Belgium’s best female tennis player beat the German Angelique Kerber (WTA 19) in two sets 6-4 , 7-5 after 1 hour 20 minutes of play on Friday. He opponent in the newt round is the world No.2 Ons Jabeur.

After having had to fight three sets, and save two match points, in the second round against Hungary's Panna Udvardy (WTA 100), the 26-year-old Elise Mertens started her match against the former world No.1 perfectly. Mertens played a strong first set that ended 6-4 in her favour.

The Belgian lost her serve twice in the second set. However, she remained persistent and was able to turn the table, helped to no small extent no fewer than 27 unforced errors by the German left-hander. The Belgian came back from 3-5 behind to take the second set 7-5 and force a two-sets victory.