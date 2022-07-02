Watou Arts Festival gets under way
The annual arts festival in the West Flemish village of Watou got under way on Saturday morning. During the next two months the small village that is right on the border with France will offer visits some of the very best in both poetry and contemporary art. The festival has long been a must see for lovers of the arts from Flanders and far beyond.
As in previous years the festival is spread over various locations in and around the village.
Several of the artists that are taking part drew the inspiration for the work that they have put on display from the village and its surrounding. The festival runs until 4 September.