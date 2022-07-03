1,000 people at march to remember young man killed during Merkplas hostage-taking

Last Saturday a 44-year-old man forced his way into his former partner’s home in Merkplas (Antwerp Province). He attacked the woman’s two children. Her 19-year-old son was killed and her 22-year-old daughter seriously injured after they were attacked with a machete. The woman’s current partner was able to escape unharmed. The man held his former partner hostage for almost 6 hours before giving himself up to the police.

On Saturday evening around 1,000 people took to the streets to show their support for the family and friends of the 19-year-old man that was killed. As well as many residents of Merkplas there were also a good number of fans of Royal Antwerp FC, the football club of which the dead man was a supporter.

They formed a guard of honour for the family of victim. The members of the football club where the dead man was a player and many of his (former) classmates were also present.

The march went from Merksplas Town Hall to the man’s family home, where he was killed on the morning of Saturday 25 June. The football anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was played as a mark of respect.

One of the march’s organisers Kim Lebrun told VRT News that “Above all we wanted to show the family and friends that they are not alone. The whole village has been moved by what happed here. We want to show the whole of Belgium that everyone here is against pointless violence”.