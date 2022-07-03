Brussels’ Woluwe Park hosts European Tree Climbing Championships
This year’s European Tree Climbing Championships are taking place at Woluwe Park in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Pieters-Woluwe this week. A total of 64 competitors are taking part, all of whom professional tree surgeons.
The European Tree Climbing Championship provides a competitive, yet educational opportunity for working arborists to demonstrate and exchange new climbing techniques and equipment. It also enables them to exchange tips on safe work practices.
The winners of the event will represent Europe at the annual International Tree Climbing Championship that will be held in the Danish capital Denmark in September.