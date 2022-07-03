House shot at in Borgerhout
Another house has been shot at in Antwerp. This time a house in the Borgerhout district of the city came under fire on Saturday night. The incident happed on the Drink, a side street of the Turhoutsebaan. The Turnhoutsebaan is the main street through the centre of Borgerhout.
A source the press agency Belga describes as being “reliable” says that the family that lives in the house that was shot at is likely to have been the victim of a mistake on the part of those that carried out the shooting.
However, the Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that it “is still absolutely unclear” as to whether the wrong house was targeted. The Federal Judicial Police is currently investigating the incident.