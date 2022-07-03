It’s official! Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Rock Wechter on Sunday evening

Rumours have been doing the rounds in recent days and “will they or won’t they?” has been the question on music-lovers’ lips.

However, a tweet sent just afternoon on Sunday confirmed that The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing at Werchter this evening. The performance had been in doubt after the band had been forced to cancel a concert at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow for medical reasons.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will now, as origionally planned play what will be the final concert of Rock Werchter 2022. The concert will get under way on the festival’s main stage at 11:30 on Sunday evening.