More and more people rejecting their inheritance

A benefactor may choose to reject an inheritance if, for example, the deceased person that had named them in their will had debts. Previously, those wishing to reject an inheritance had to go to court in order to do so. However, for several years now the procedure has been free of charge through a notary. This more than likely explains why the number of inheritances that are being rejected has increased.

Civil-law notary Carol Bohyn of notaris.be told VRT News that "In the past you had to go to court to refuse an inheritance and there were also costs involved. For a number of years now, you have been able to do this at the notary. If the inheritance contains debts or is lower than 5,000 euros, this can be done for free. The costs of the rejection are then covered by a notarial fund”.

Figures from the Federation of Notaries Fednot, show that in the period from March 2018 to April 2022, 173,403 people in Belgium refused an inheritance through the notary. That is an average of 3,468 every month.