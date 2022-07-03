More and more people rejecting their inheritance
The number of people that have refused an inheritance through a notary has risen in recent years. The freesheet ‘De Zondag’ reports that in 2019 there were 39,794 people that refused an inheritance. This figure rose to 44,155 in 2021. Anyone that is granted an inheritance in a deceased family member, friend, neighbour or acquaintance’s will can turn this down if they so wish. In order to do so they have to visit a notary in order to make things official.
A benefactor may choose to reject an inheritance if, for example, the deceased person that had named them in their will had debts. Previously, those wishing to reject an inheritance had to go to court in order to do so. However, for several years now the procedure has been free of charge through a notary. This more than likely explains why the number of inheritances that are being rejected has increased.
Civil-law notary Carol Bohyn of notaris.be told VRT News that "In the past you had to go to court to refuse an inheritance and there were also costs involved. For a number of years now, you have been able to do this at the notary. If the inheritance contains debts or is lower than 5,000 euros, this can be done for free. The costs of the rejection are then covered by a notarial fund”.
Figures from the Federation of Notaries Fednot, show that in the period from March 2018 to April 2022, 173,403 people in Belgium refused an inheritance through the notary. That is an average of 3,468 every month.
30 years to decide
In theory you have 30 years in which to decide whether to reject an inheritance. However, Ms Bohyn says that it is best not to wait too long. "The longer you wait, the more you risk doing something that is considered a so-called tacit acceptance of the estate. In this case you will still have to pay any debts the deceased might have had."
"The transfer of even a minimal amount from the deceased’s bank account to the benefactor’s bank account can be regarded as tacit acceptance. Furthermore, If the benefactor dies without having rejected the estate, their children risk being liable."
Accept or refuse?
But what should you do if you receive an inheritance and don't know what it contains? "The most important message is to be very careful. Do not sign any documents, do not make any payments, do not accept anything until you have contacted a notary. The notary will check to see if there are any current debts. Only once everything is clear, should you decide whether to accept or refuse the inheritance", Ms Bohyn told VRT News.