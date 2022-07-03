Sunny intervals interspersed with cloud and localised showers a possibility

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts that any cloud will disperse during Sunday evening. Minimum temperatures on Sunday night will fall to 6°C on the High Fens, 11°C in central areas and 14°C at the coast.

Monday will start off sunny everywhere. However, during the day cloud will increase, first in western areas before spreading towards the east. There is a small chance of a few localised showers. The afternoon will be predominantly sunny in coastal areas. The southeast of the country too will remain mainly sunny throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 19°C on the High Fens and 23°C in central areas and in the south of Luxembourg Province.

Tuesday will start off with clear skies, but cloud will increase as the day progresses. They will be some scattered showers. Coastal areas will remain dry and sunny throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will reach between 18°C and 23°C.

Cloud will increase during Wednesday. Nevertheless, the chance of showers will remain limited. Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 22°C.

Thursday will see cloud increase from the west. There will be some light rain. Maximum temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C. With the exception of a few scattered showers Friday will remain mainly dry, albeit rather cloudy. Maximum temperatures will reach between 18°C and 23°C.