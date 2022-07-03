Van Aert takes yellow journey

Van Aert's push at the end of the 202.2-km stage over flat ground from Roskilde to Nyborg, meant that the Team Jumbo-Visma rider took the yellow jersey from fellow Belgian Yves Lampaert.

Lampaert was involved in a crash late in the race but recovered to remain second in the general classification.

The finish looked like a two-way tussle between Van Aert and Pedersen. However, Jakobsen, who was selected ahead of Briton Mark Cavendish, accelerated over the last few metres to win the second stage in what is his debut on the Tour de France.