Audit critical of childcare inspection service

Speaking after the publication of the audit’s findings, the Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat, photo above) told journalists that "The processes with regard to filing reports, and the treatment of complaints have been insufficiently followed up".

Ms. Crevits took over as Health and Welfare Minister in May after her party colleague Wouter Beke resigned. When Mr Beke announced his resignation, he said that he had been deeply affected by the tragedy at the ‘t Sloeberhuisje crèche in. Mariakerke.

On 18 February, a 6-month-old baby died at the crèche after having been violently shaken. The father of the proprietor of the crèche has since been charged. The tragedy put issues regarding childcare facility at the top of the political agenda.

The audit that was carried out by the Flemish government agency Audit Vlaanderen, "highlights important weak points, which I have observed myself in recent weeks", Ms Crevits said.

She has asked civil servants at her department to draw up a "clear and comprehensive plan" to quickly respond to the shortcomings identified in the audit. The plan will be drawn up independently of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Flemish Parliament that will submit its own final report and recommendations soon.